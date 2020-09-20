Two persons, a driver and his mate have been killed after a tipper truck rammed into their car on the Cape Coast highway in the Central Region.

The commercial Ford transit car with registration number GW 8274-20 was negotiating a curve on the highway when the tipper truck coming on top speed rammed from opposite direction into its passenger seat.

The impact of the crash ripped off the mate as well as the car’s entire right side before both cars screeched to a halt minutes later.

The commercial car somersaulted and landed on the damaged side, with the driver’s leg hanging in the air.

Witnesses, after forcefully opening the car, found only the driver inside, deceased, with his mate nowhere to be found.

It took another tipper truck to tow the commercial car before the mate was found under the car unrecognisable, badly disintegrated from chest down.

The bodies have been transported to the morgue.