The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has successfully uncovered 6,080 prospective voters who registered multiple times in the just ended nationwide voters album compilation exercise.

The commission has promised to make public, names and other details of the lawbreakers on its website in the coming days.

Mrs Jean Mensah, EC boss

Chairperson of the Commission Jean Mensa made the revelation at a press conference organized by the commission to announce the commencement of the voters’ album exhibition exercise which is starts on Friday, September 18, 2020.

The Electoral Commission (EC) at the end of the compilation exercise in August revealed that it had registered a total of 16.6 million applicants.

But addressing the press, the EC explained that details of multiple registrants to be made public will include the number of times the culprits attempted to register and the polling stations where the incidents were perpetrated.

Meanwhile, the Commission revealed that some Biometric Verification Devices will be deployed at selected polling stations across the country, to pilot the technology for the real deal; the December 7 general elections.