The police officer, who was allegedly assaulted by thugs allegedly led by the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ajumako in the Central Region, Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, has been transferred from his post.

The DCE, New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency chairman identified as Bob, and some well-built men allegedly assaulted the policeman, Corporal Frank Mensah at the Otchiso Police Station.

Speaking to theghanareport.com in an interview, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong, said the assaulted officer was transferred as part of efforts to build the confidence of the victim.

She said a police officer, who has been assaulted by community folks, could not continue to perform duties in the same vicinity.

According to her, the transferred Corporal Mensah is within the region.

Corporal Mensah was assaulted while at work at the police station after he detained a native of Otchiso who had assaulted another native’s grandson after a complaint was lodged by a complainant.

“Shortly after that, a certain man on a motorbike arrived at the charge office and handed over a phone to him and requested him to give audience to a caller on the phone. As courtesy demands, he gave audience to the caller only to identify the caller as the NPP Constituency Chairman for Ajumako popularly known as Bob,” the Corporal said in his statement.

Bob hurled a lot of provocative words at the officer and ended up terming the action of the police personnel as pure nonsense.

Having been irritated by the utterances of Bob, Corporal Mensah handed the phone back to its owner.

“Shortly after that, two vehicles pulled in at the station with eight occupants led by the DCE of Ajumako, Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, the NPP Constituency Chairman Bob, one other in military camouflage and the others whose names are unknown but can be identified. Without any provocation, pounced on him and assaulted him mercilessly,” the assaulted officer added.

The thugs, led by the Ajumako DCE, freed the suspect who had been detained by the police.

The incident happened on December 2, 2020.

Days after the assault on Corporal Mensah, police in the area have arrested the DCE as investigations into the incident continue.

The officer, according to DSP Oppong, complained of back pains after the assault and is yet to report to his new duty post.