A video of an altercation between a District Chief Executive (DCE) for Afigya Kwabre South and a police officer in Kumasi, has caused an uproar among Ghanaians following accusations of assault by the former.

In the clip circulating on social media, the DCE, Christian Adu Poku, is seen in a heated verbal exchange with a policeman at Atimatim Tabuom, an area affected by the lockdown announced by the government as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The officer is said to be part of the security personnel tasked to enforce the lockdown decision in Greater Kumasi.

Sources say Mr Poku and his team were distributing hand sanitisers, nose masks among others, when a team of policemen approached them.

Read stories on coronavirus

Upon a heated exchange on his legitimacy to be roaming during the said period as captured in the video, the DCE is heard saying “I only asked a question, did you have to hit me in the mouth?”

The policeman is also heard saying he will report the DCE’s conduct to a ‘higher authority’.