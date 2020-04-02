The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr John Boadu, has donated Personal Protective Equipment to the Assin Fosu Municipal Health Directorate for onward distribution.

The items included 45 hospital beds, 100 Veronica buckets and stands, 30 gallons of alcohol based hand sanitiser, 200 liquid soaps, 100 bowls, disposable gloves, cartons of antiseptic soap and tissues.

The donation, he said, is aimed at augmenting the efforts of the government in the fight against the spread of the deadly Covid -19.

Mr Boadu said the donation at Assin Fosu would be replicated around the country to ensure that everyone is adequately educated and protected against the spread of the virus.

The National Deputy Director of Communications for the NPP, Mr Yaw Preko, said the fight against Covid-19 needs collective effort, therefore, it must be tackled without any political interference.

On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Mr Nicholas Fiifi Baako, assured that all measures are in place to ensure the safety of the citizenry. He advised the public to adhere to all the preventive measures put in place.