“In recognition of World Autism Day, I would like to take a moment to recognise the efforts of parents of children with disabilities all across Ghana.

With the coronavirus pandemic upon us, these parents have taken their children’s routine educational and developmental growth into their own hands.

Without schools in session, these parents have become educators and behavioral specialists to ensure their children’s future is bright.

As a mother myself, I know being a parent is on its own a tough job. To see these parents take on more roles to serve their children in this time of crisis is truly heartwarming.

This time is particularly challenging for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in their late teens, who are ready to start working.

In the spirit of this year’s World Autism Day theme, ‘Transitioning to Adulthood’ we should be mindful to provide training and mentorship when we can so we can all help foster their growth!”