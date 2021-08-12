Mrs Hadiza Shagari, the wife of Former Nigerian leader, Shehu Shagari, has passed on.

Mrs Shagari died of COVID-19 complications on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Mrs Hadiza Shagari

This was announced in a statement issued on behalf of the family, which was reposted by her Grandson, Bello.

“We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto).

“We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3:00 am, after battling Covid-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Center in Abuja.

“Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4:00pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja.”

She will be buried in the late hours of Thursday, in accordance with Muslim passage rites.

Mrs Shagari served as the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from the 1st of October 1979 – to 31st December, 1983.

Mrs Hadiza Shagari got married to Shehu Shagari who was then a visiting teacher in Sokoto province and a member of the Federal Scholarship Board in the year 1957.

Along with his two other wives, she became the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria when her husband assumed office as President in October 1979.