Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has revealed why the completion of the John Evans Atta Mills Presidential Library has delayed.

According to him, some telecom companies that promised to fund the project as their Corporate Social Responsibility, have failed to honour their promise.

This development, Mr Anyidoho said is an affront to the memory of late President Atta Mills who was a teacher, a lecturer, a professor and an educationist who always believed in academic excellence.

The memorial and research facility, situated in Cape Coast in the Central Region, is rotting away due to unresolved issues with the contractor building the project.

The contractor, Kojo Mamphey, has decided to hold on to the keys for alleged non-payment of work done.

Parts of the multi-million-cedi state-of-the-art facility now under lock and key are falling off, with the air-conditioners and pillars being eaten up by the sea breeze.

Sad about the recent development, Mr Anyidoho said he personally called the contractor over the issue and he was told there is no fund to complete the project.

Koku Anyidoho

“I know telecoms paid money for the library project so where the money go dey? I’m even surprised they are also quiet,” he stressed on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

Mr Anyidoho said he cannot blame the Akufo-Addo government because the library project was private sector-led.

The Atta Mills Institute’s Chief Executive Officer said the library will be his next project after Asomdwe Park to protect the legacy of late Mills.

Mr Anyidoho also appealed to President Akufo-Addo to help in the completion of the project in honour of late President Mills.

“The Akufo-Addo government is working on Asomdwe Park and I believe they will ensure the completion of the library project in Cape Coast,” he added.

Background

Former President John Dramani Mahama inaugurated the library on July 24, 2016, to coincide with the fourth anniversary of the death of President Mills.

It has a 100-capacity auditorium, a 45-seater multi-media centre, seminar rooms and a museum that holds historical materials that reflect the life and works of the late President.

The edifice also has a virtual sound room that echoes the voice of Prof. Mills in his memorable speeches and images that bring to life his sojourn as a celebrated academic, keen sportsman, humble politician, devout Christian, servant leader, President and peace-loving Ghanaian.

Although not a typical book library, the facility will preserve and make available the papers, records, collections and historical materials of President Mills and other prominent African intellectuals and political leaders.