US-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Ama Ataa Adomaa, popularly known as First Lady, says gospel musicians should be allowed to patronise plastic surgeries if they want to.

The musician, who forms part of the gospel singing duo, Heavenly Twins, said she sees nothing wrong when one decides to enhance their beauty artificially.

According to her, some Ghanaians have entangled themselves with religion so much that they see no good in beautifying themselves.

In an interview on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall show over the weekend, the gospel musician, who is currently championing her latest single ‘Enye Nyame Adding’ said there are no requirements when one wants to be a gospel musician.

Talking further about her beliefs, she said “God looks at what is inside the heart” hence “there is no need to look ugly thinking God will like you that way, God actually loves what is beautiful,” she told the host Mike 2.

If you are able to fix your teeth, why can’t you fix other parts of your body? I am only going to shape my butts. If God has given the doctors such abilities we have to patronise them.

What is the requirement for being a gospel musician? I worship God who looks at what is in the heart. We have entangled ourselves with religion too much. There are some people who would want to enjoy the life but they use religion to entrap themselves.

If you are able to go to the gym whereas me I don’t have the time and a doctor says he will do it for me then what is wrong with it? If you don’t have the money, you will say it’s a bad thing. If you are not rich or wealthy, you cannot go for such procedures, she said.

Talking further, First Lady said most women would love to undergo plastic surgeries but the Ghanaian society forbids it.

Body image is a problem for many women, especially after they give birth. If someone has the money to go for liposuction then what is wrong with it?… then people should stop wearing wigs too… no matter what one way or the other you have something you are using to enhance your beauty, she said.

Entertainment critic and artiste manager Bulldog, who was also on the show, lauded her statement.

According to him, even if his wife wants to have a plastic surgery, he will allow her to do it.

Check out visuals of First Lady’s ‘Enye Nyame Adwene’ below:

