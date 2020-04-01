Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, says the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) and Bank of Ghana (BoG) Hospital are ready for use towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana,

Mr Agyeman-Manu announced this at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday while giving updates on coronavirus case management in Ghana.

“The University of Ghana Medical Centre is ready for use; training has been completed and we have 14 beds as holding and treatment centres with five ICU beds.

ALSO READ:

“Also, we have engaged management of the BoG hospital and they have released two floors at the facility to take care of 20 beds,” he said.

He said the BoG facility, per a consensus reached, will host personnel of the institution and other Very Important Personalities.

He further stressed processes were underway to disinfect quarantine areas and other facilities used for hosting travelers and patients.