Minister for Gender and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison, has announced some stimulus packages for the homeless and the vulnerable in the country following government’s lockdown directive.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Ministry of Information, today, April 1, 2020, the Minister said about 1,500 ‘kayayei’ (head porters), who sleep on the streets, will be accommodated, provided food and water during the lockdown period.

“Some of them have rented apartments and we have those who also live on the streets. We have visited some facilities where we think can accommodate our brothers and sisters on the streets and those without places of abode during the lockdown.

MORES STORIES

Lockdown: Over 20 ‘kayayei’, babies caught in Walewale-bound cargo truck [Photos]

Lockdown: Defiant residents to face court today

Coronavirus: Ghana records 34 new cases; total now 195

“We currently have 1,500 ‘kayayei’ to cater for. For those who have their apartment, we will find ways of sending logistics to them, to keep them away from coming to town. And for those that we are going to keep, there’s going to be enough food, water… We have corporate bodies cooking for like 6,000…” she told the media.

Madam Morrison also noted that 20 mentally challenged persons on the streets are going to be picked and catered for in a facility.

With the collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Madam Morrison said her outfit is going to screen them and stipends will be given to the homeless and the vulnerable.

