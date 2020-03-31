Over 20 living head potters and infants have been discovered in a cargo truck parked at Baden Powell Area on the High Street in Accra.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly patrol team found the women stashed under a trampoline-covered vehicle with registration number GS-4677 17.

This comes a day after some trucks matching similar description were detained by the Ejisu MTTD, in breach of Lockdown Laws.

Head of Public Affairs for the AMA, Gilbert Ankrah told Joy News they approached the vehicle owners and were told the highly covered truck had goods for sale.

During the conversation however, a patrol officer from afar noticed several young women sneaking from the vehicle.

Further searches revealed over 20 head potters and their children hiding beneath the covers.

Driver for the vehicle, Fusseini Zibrim, when queried by the officials said he was only helping the women back to Walewale in the Northern Region.

Meanwhile, AMA authorities are working with the police on investigations.