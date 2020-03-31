It has been revealed the LEKMA Hospital doctor, who has tested positive for the infectious coronavirus, also works at a hospital at Airport.

The Municipal Health Director, Jacqueline Sfarijiani, confirming the test results said he is a medical officer at the hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday, Madam Sfarijiani disclosed contact tracing had begun with all patients, most of them pregnant women, informed about the development.

“We now have about 65 persons on our contract tracing. Some people are under observation in the hospital with others on self-isolation in their homes,” she said.

Meanwhile, she called for calm among residents, patients and health professionals and assured that steps were being taken to ensure the safety of all persons the doctor came into contact with.

“His department will be cleared and fumigated together with public health sensitisation programme at the hospital and the communities to reduce the anxiety,” she said.