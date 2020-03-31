Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzie, is of the opinion that the increase in number of coronavirus cases is good news for Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, he said rather than seeing the increase as a cause for panic, it should rather be seen as the right path for eradicating the virus from the system.

Explaining his assertion, he revealed the rise in cases means as a country, efficient and sufficient measures are being implemented to eradicate the novel virus.

To him, pandemic management is a bell shape curve which should rise and fall at certain points, and he believes Ghana’s case is at the peak of the curve which will be followed by major fall.

“In pandemic management, there is a possibility the figures will rise and if they do, it means government is implementing appropriate measures. So it is better the numbers will rise up right now so we can find possible solutions,” he educated.

He explained that testing is at the forefront of the eradication process, hence the government’s decision to appoint Presidential Health Advisor, Dr Nsiah Asare to lead the operation.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 152 cases, five deaths and two recovered and discharged patients.