The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has described as false rumours making rounds that some government officials have tested positive for coronavirus and are in isolation.

Mr Arhin has, therefore, urged the public to ignore the rumours which he said are vile propaganda.

The rumours started spreading when a press release that listed some top government officials as having tested for the virus.

That false release listed Nana Asante Bediatuo, Executive Secretary to the President, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Transport Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botcwey, Foreign Affairs Minister and Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo as having contracted the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) when they travelled with the President to Norway.

But Eugene Arhin explains that the publication is false and that none of the listed officials has tested positive for the virus, or in isolation as is being claimed.

This is not the first government has moved to quell such a false report.

Two weeks ago, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, denied similar claims on social media that President Nana Akufo-Addo and some of his appointees have tested positive for coronavirus.

Read coronavirus stories

Speaking at a press conference, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah cautioned persons to desist from the practice of spreading fake news.

“There are people even though in these trying times take delight in fabricating stories and throwing them out there on social media.

ALSO: Coronavirus: K.T Hammond pledges two months salary to fight virus

“Sometimes for political purposes, sometimes for mere humour, we would like to discourage such practices,” he said.

Instead, he advised that people should propagate the preventive etiquette which includes hands washing, social distancing, among others to be practised to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, as at Sunday, March 29, Ghana’s coronavirus case count stands at 152 with five deaths.