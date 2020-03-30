A medical doctor at the LEKMA Hospital at Teshie, has tested positive for the infectious coronavirus, the Ledzokuku Constituency legislator, Bernard Oko-Boye has confirmed.

According to him, the Ghana Health Service has already accounted for the unnamed doctor in the number of cases recorded in Ghana.

He further announced that the LEKMA hospital will be shut down for disinfection on Tuesday, March 31.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that the doctor operated on a pregnant woman, before testing for the virus.

He also reportedly attended to several pregnant women.

The Ghana Health Service has so far confirmed 152 coronavirus cases in the country with five deaths and two recoveries.