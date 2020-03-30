The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has announced that all markets in the North East, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West Regions will be closed down on Wednesday, April 1, for disinfection exercise.

In a statement signed by the sector Minister, Alima Mahama, the exercise is to enhance the hygiene condition of the various markets to contain and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Giving a breakdown, she indicated that 57 markets are in the North East Region, 60 markets in the Savannah Region, 105 markets in Upper East Region and 103 markets in Upper West, bring the total to 325.

“Market will be opened on Thursday, April 2, 2020.”

So far, markets in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East regions have been disinfected as part of government’s effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the full statement below: