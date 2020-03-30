A young man has incurred the wrath of some military officers deployed in the Kasoa area for taking unauthorized videos of their operations.

The officers were on the routine duty of enforcing the lockdown which had been declared by the President in the municipality.

However, a young man was caught filming their operations, a situation which did not sit well with the officers.

The angry officers on arresting the young man took him through some tough drills.

Sit-ups are common ways of punishment among the military and are meant to deter people from commission of crimes and that was exactly what the military officers sought to achieve.

In spite of pleas from the young man and denial of the act, the military officers did not tamper justice with mercy.

