All 94 primary contacts of the Covid-19 infected University of Ghana (UG) student have tested negative after mandatory 14-day quarantine.

ALSO READ:

A statement shared on the twitter handle of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research said.

It added that, the affected student is, however, still in isolation at a National Quarantine facility and is making steady progress.

“With all the primary contacts testing negative for COVID-19 as certified by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, and with the closure of the University, buses were made available by the University of Ghana to convey students who live in and outside Accra to their various destinations,” the statements added.



READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: