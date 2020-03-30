Some branded hand sanitisers with names of some New Patriotic Party parliamentary aspirants have surfaced online.

It is not clear if the branded items are indeed campaign tools for the politicians whose names are embossed on them or someone designed them to do the politicians in.

Be that as it may, the branded items, amid the deadly coronavirus, have got social media talking.

The branded bottles of hand sanitisers sighted by Adomonline.com included those of parliamentary aspirant for Tano North, Freda Prempeh, Asenso-Boakye of Bantama constituency and the Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, Dr Prince Hamid Armah who is contesting at the Kwesiminstim constituency.

There has been a mad rush for hand sanitisers in the country following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus pandemic with products being sold at exorbitant prices, hence any support would be welcomed.

