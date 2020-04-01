Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has announced Ghana has recorded 34 new cases of the coronavirus disease. The total number has, thus, risen from 161 to 195.

He disclosed this during a news briefing at the Ministry of Information on Wednesday as part of measures to update citizens on the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Greater Accra region has the highest number of reported cases followed by the Ashanti region where surveillance has been intensified.

He further disclosed that 38 patients are, however, on homecare with intensive medical attention.