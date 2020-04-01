The Ghana Police Service has revealed it will from today, April 1, 2020 put some defiant people before court for flouting the government’s lockdown rules imposed to contain the coronavirus disease.

According to Director of Police Public Affairs, DSP Sheila Abeyie-Buckman, patrols over the last two days resulted in more reminders to the public about what counts as essential travel announced by the President.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday she lamented some people, mainly transport owners and some citizens, are violating the rules and treating the lockdown as a holiday.

“I think the only day this lockdown was somehow better was on Monday but since yesterday, we had to turn so many drivers away because they had no reason for going out.

MORE STORIES

We need our share of the $100m coronavirus cash – Patapaa

Woman, 90, dies from coronavirus after refusing a ventilator

Manasseh’s Folder: The tears that wiped Akufo-Addo’s ‘great’ speech

“Some people were also seen loitering around without any reason and so we want to urge them to obey the rules, else we will have no option than to make it strict for them,” she said.

She said while majority of people have taken the government’s guidelines seriously, too many people seem to think the rules do not apply to them, a situation she described as very worrying.

The President ordered the lockdown as part of moves to limit the spread of coronavirus in Ghana.

Although the measures dictated that only those working in healthcare or security or providing food had to go to work, a large number of shops and businesses that had not been granted an exemption decided to open.