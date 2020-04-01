Agona Swedru-based musician, Patapaa insists there is the need for government to pay musicians because coronavirus has also halted their business and they need to pay bills.

To him, most people in the music business are currently suffering because shows that feed them have been cancelled in order to help contain the deadly coronavirus.

“We have cancelled a lot of shows already. At the moment, we can’t even buy waakye to eat. All the food sellers have quarantined themselves.”

He added, “Nana Addo should help us because, at the moment, things are hard. just give us a little of the 100 million coronavirus budget”.

Parts of Ghana is currently under a partial lockdown while other social gatherings have been cancelled by the president of the country as part of the measures to control the spread of the disease.