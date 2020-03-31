Sensational singer, Rihanna, has revealed plans to expand her family in the next 10 years.

The songstress disclosed that she is aiming to have four kids and raise them on her own if she will not have found her prince charming.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine, the ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker shared her personal aspirations saying she wishes to be a mother to three or four kids at most.

The singer described love as the most fundamental thing that matters most between a parent and their child.

The 32-year-old singer also declined to talk when she will be releasing her next album saying she did not want them to sound the same.

Recently, the Rnb and pop singer on Friday, March 27, ignited mass reactions from fans after appearing on a new song for the first time since 2016.

Rihanna considered one of the most influential artistes of her time, collaborated with Canadian singer Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, known professionally as PartyNextDoor, for a mellow song dubbed ‘Believe It.’

The name Rihanna on a brand new song typically elicited excited reactions across the world as fans had been waiting on the beauty queen to release new music for the last four years.

Credit: legit.ng