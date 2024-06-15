Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed pride in the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) following a viral review highlighting a patient’s positive experience at the facility.

In a tweet reacting to the review, Mahama reflected on his administration’s achievements in infrastructure development, particularly in the health sector.

“Whenever I visit patients in hospitals or read reviews on people’s lived experiences at the UGMC, I feel proud of our work in government,” Mahama stated.

He reiterated his commitment to continue building essential infrastructure, citing his proven track record.

Mahama mentioned key projects completed during his tenure, including the construction of the UGMC, the Ridge Hospital, the Bank Hospital, the Maritime Hospital, and the Dodowa Hospital.

He also mentioned the establishment of the Ghana National Gas Company and the development of several power plants aimed at addressing the country’s energy crisis, commonly referred to as “dumsor.”

He reiterated his readiness to further develop Ghana’s infrastructure, noting that his accomplishments in the healthcare sector are part of a broader effort to enhance public services and facilities nationwide.