The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Julius A. Kuunuor on Thursday morning, visited the two firemen who sustained serious injuries in line of duty at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) at Legon in Accra.

The men from the Legon Fire Station were dousing a fierce fire which had gutted a building when it collapsed on them at Westlands on Wednesday.

CFO Kuunor during the visit stated it was refreshing to see that the personnel are out of danger and responding well to treatment.

He was accompanied by the Director of Public Relations, ACFO I Timothy Osafo-Affum, the Greater Accra Regional Commander, ACFO I Roberta A. Ghanson, the Deputy Director of Operations, DOI Joseph Forson and a Member of the Public Relations Department, ADO I Alex King Nartey.

The CFO assured the injured officers of the Service’s commitment to providing them with the best health care, prayed for their rapid recovery and thanked them for their selfless services.

ALSO READ: