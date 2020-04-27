Two persons who have contracted the novel coronavirus have been sharing stories of trauma and anxiety over fears they may be stigmatised even after their recovery.

In the past few days, JoyNews has told stories of separate families who say they are being shunned by community folk – some refusing to sell to them and others treating them as outcasts after their relatives contracted the disease.

On April 24, JoyNews obtained exclusive access to the treatment facility inside the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) to interact with two patients and caregivers who are working around the clock to provide these patients with adequate hospital care.

Komla Adom, fully dressed in a coverall and other personal protective gear, joined two doctors as they took a tour of the facility to meet the patients.