01/6Experience you can relate to when you fall in love

Falling in love is a heavenly feeling or a magical trance that makes everything in life better, brighter and more beautiful. The feeling is always exciting, overwhelming and equally surreal for all. However, the experience and the entire process of realization may differ in many ways. It doesn’t matter if you’ve fallen in love once or multiple times, there is always something magical about falling in love for the first time. It remains with you forever and becomes a part of your life. Here are five experiences you can relate to when you fall in love for the first time.

02/6Butterflies in the stomach

While seeing your crush or partner for the first time, have you ever felt like you’re going to burst with emotions packed with a lot of excitement and nervousness? That’s what describes the butterflies in your stomach when you meet your crush for the first time or have a beautiful conversation with the one you love. As terrifying as it may be, it’s equally satisfying and wonderful.

03/6​An overflow of emotions

If you have fallen in love, you’ll know it when you feel a flood of emotions overpowering your senses. There will be love, happiness, fear, nervousness and satisfaction each time your partner does anything to you or for you. Love makes one feel thousands of emotions in a single moment. You’ll never feel something of that sort in any ordinary relationship.



04/6​The world will revolve around your love

When you fall in love for the first time, that person becomes the center of your world. There is nothing that excites you in life than the quality time spent with the person you love. Everything you do together makes sense and time seems to pass by in split seconds. When that person is around you, you can only see him/her and everyone and everything else around the two of you becomes a blur or ceases to exist.



05/6You are in your comfort zone

You feel at comfort and at ease around the person you fall in love with. There is no other space more soothing and surreal than with the love of your life. It is the trust that develops with love and sincerity that you shower on each other. You are so sure about him or her that you share every little detail or problems in your life, which makes you feel light and at ease.

06/6The feeling of infinity and beyond

If you have met someone, who you feel is ‘The One’ and that your relationship is going to last for forever, then you have definitely fallen in love. It is this strange feeling that tells you ‘this is it’ and makes you deny everything that says otherwise. You probably have even started thinking about a future together. If that’s the case, then you might as well confess.