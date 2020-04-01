The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital says Ghana is winning the fight against Covid-19.

This, according to Dr Daniel Asare, is because the measures put in place by the government are yielding results.

“We are being motivated, encouraged, so we shall work hard to overcome this deadly disease,” the CEO added.

Receiving a donation of some 200 bottled water from the Ministry of Sanitation in collaboration with the Ghana Water Company (GWCL), Dr Asare said the government is supplying the facility with enough personal protective equipment and other logistics, which are aiding the fight.

He said the donation will also go a long way to boost the confidence of the staff who are working to ensure the speedy recovery of some infected persons.

“We will continue to provide support for all doctors and nurses leading the country to save the lives of those who have contracted the disease,” he concluded.

Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, while presenting the items, lauded the doctors and staff for their hard work and dedication to the fight against the virus.

She pledged her outfit’s support to the facility, adding that more water would be supplied whenever needed.

Meanwhile, Head of Pharmacy at the Ridge Hospital where another donation was made, Joseph Adjeitiase disclosed that their emergency unit, which was closed for fumigation, has been opened.

The emergency ward was shut down temporarily following the death of Nana Osei Kuffour, father of former Musician Union of Ghana President president, Bice Osei Kuffuor.

According to Mr Adjeitiase, measures have been put in place to ensure what happened does not reoccur.

The Sanitation Ministry in collaboration with GWCL donated bottles of water to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ridge Hospital, 37 Military Hospital, and Tema Regional Hospital.

