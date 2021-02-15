Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has sent an message to President Akufo-Addo over the military invasion in Parliament.

Mr Anyidoho has asked the President to stay focused and ignore calls for the incident that occurred on January 7, 2021, during the election of a speaker for the 8th Parliament to be probed.

The military, heavily armed and clad in full regalia, stormed the Floor of Parliament to restore calm after some MPs disrupted the electoral process.

There have since been calls for a probe into the invasion as well as the person on whose orders resulted in the invasion.

RELATED:

But, Mr Anyidoho has taken to his Twitter page, to ask kick against the suggestions, saying Ghana isn’t a banana republic.

His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; please stay focused as the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, and ignore any call for a brobe into the acceptable move by the Military on, January 7, 2021. We are not in a Banana Republic. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) February 14, 2021

In a series of tweets, he quizzed why the military should be blamed for ensuring that there is sanity.

Is it not a matter of fact that, if sanity had not been restored in Parliament for the nation to have a Speaker, we would have hit a constitutional iceberg by not being able to swear-in the President? Let us stop being pedantic & fastidious just because of politics. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) February 14, 2021

He noted that Ghana would have hit a constitutional iceberg and the swearing in of the President would not have come on.