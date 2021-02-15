Soldiers in Parliament

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has sent an message to President Akufo-Addo over the military invasion in Parliament.

Mr Anyidoho has asked the President to stay focused and ignore calls for the incident that occurred on January 7, 2021, during the election of a speaker for the 8th Parliament to be probed.

The military, heavily armed and clad in full regalia, stormed the Floor of Parliament to restore calm after some MPs disrupted the electoral process.

There have since been calls for a probe into the invasion as well as the person on whose orders resulted in the invasion.

RELATED:

But, Mr Anyidoho has taken to his Twitter page, to ask kick against the suggestions, saying Ghana isn’t a banana republic.

In a series of tweets, he quizzed why the military should be blamed for ensuring that there is sanity.

He noted that Ghana would have hit a constitutional iceberg and the swearing in of the President would not have come on.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR