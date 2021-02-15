Some chiefs and opinion leaders of Akpafu and Lolobi in the infamous Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke and Lolobi (SALL) saga, have thrown their weight behind President Nana Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Kweku Botwe.

This follows a petition by one Seth T.K. Owusu against the approval of Mr Botwe by Parliament.

According to the chiefs: “We firmly stand for the approval of the Minister who has been very supportive regarding the request for the creation of a different administrative area by our predecessors.”

The chiefs added that they were very involved in the creation of the Oti Region and do not have any issue with the Minister-designate, hence their call for his approval for the good works he has been doing and rejection of any petition against him.

“We, therefore, call on Parliament to give an overwhelming endorsement to the approval of Mr Dan Botwe to enable him continue the good works he has done for the creation of six additional new regions and most especially SALL finding itself in the Oti Region. We are of the strong conviction that when given the nod, SALL will benefit tremendously from his leadership as the Minister responsible for Local Government and Rural Development,” they added.

The chiefs, who signed the petition dated February 9, 2021, to the leadership of Parliament, were – Nana Okra II, Akpafu Mempeasem, Nana Amoah II, Akpafu Mempeasem, Nefahene of Akpafu Traditional Area, Nana Opoku Brempong II, Lolobi and Nana Alosi III (Queen Mother), Lolobi.

The rest were John Katsriku (Regent), Lolobi, Nana Akotia II (Adontenhene), Lolobi, Nana Kekrebesi Oboekuma II (chief), Lolobi and Sylvester Iddah (stool father), Lolobi.