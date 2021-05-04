Business at the Takoradi Market Circle has been put on hold as a demolition exercise for development of the market kick starts on May 3, 2021.

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly on the back of the exercise has issued a final warning to traders at the business centre to relocate to a designated area.

According to the mayor, Abdul Mumin Issah, there will be no trading activities at the Market Circle and its surroundings.

Authorities from Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, security agencies and metro guards are expected to ensure compliance of the directive.

The closure of the 93-year-old market will enable the assembly to hand over the site to the contractor for the redevelopment project.

Meanwhile, traders in an interview with Adom News bemoaned the designated area still has not been fully furnished.

ALSO READ:

They explained there are no sheds to protect them and their goods from the scorching sun.