A 30-year-old man identified as Shankiki suspected to be part of a four-member gang who robbed a couple at Takoradi market circle has been gunned down.

DSP Olivia Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, says a confrontation ensued between the police and the suspects around 8 pm on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

This was when a team of officers from the Western Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID), together with Accra regional SWAT personnel followed intelligence received on the suspects.

According to DSP Adiku, police closed in on the suspects at Elmina, along the Cape Coast-Takoradi road.

She said as police moved in on the suspects, they engaged police in a shootout during which the deceased was gunned down but two others managed to escape on a motorbike.

Another motorbike, blue in color with registration number M-20 GW 6060 with the last zero covered with a sticker to read GW 606 was recovered from the scene.

The police later located the hideout of the suspects where a search was conducted with one life and one spent AK 47 ammunition, a live tortoise and a talisman recovered.

Another suspect, Inusah Fuseini, aged 25 years who was met at the hideout was also arrested for interrogation.

The body of the deceased suspected robber has been conveyed to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy with efforts underway to arrest those on the run for interrogation.

