Rare photos of Ghanaian highlife musician, Akosua Agyapong and her sisters, Stephanie Benson and Belinda have popped up online.

The photos were to mark the birthday of their sister Belinda, the first born of their mother and 13th of their father.

Madam Benson, who is also a singer and performs in the United Kingdom, took to her Instagram page to share the adorable photos.

They captured their early days as sisters as they pose for the camera in white and orange outfits.

The sisters

Others also captured Belinda with her son and grandson and also in an adorable pose with her little sister.

Belinda, son and her grandson

Posting the photos, madam Benson penned a lengthy and lovely message to honour their big sister.

Akosua Agyapong and Belinda

She recounted how she tortured Belinda in their young ages, a situation which caused the later to burn her with an iron when she became fed up.