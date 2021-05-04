Legon Cities striker, Asamoah Gyan has taken a swipe at Asante Kotoko fans who booed him on Saturday.

The woes of the Royals were deepened by a 1-0 defeat to the Porcupine Warriors at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 22 games.

Augustine Okrah’s flick on the 13th minute was enough for the Porcupine Warriors.

The veteran striker was introduced on the 79th minute to replace Hans Kwoffie.

The former Sunderland and Liberty Professionals striker was booed by some Kotoko fans when he stepped up to take a free-kick.

Gyan, speaking after the game, described the actions of the fans as hypocritical.

“There is only one Asamoah Gyan,” he said.

“They [fans] can boo, they know they are hypocrites but they know there is only one Asamoah Gyan.

“There is only one Asamoah Gyan, they can say I am arrogant, I will be arrogant because they know the hard truth.

“I’m just here to help my team. They should even be thankful I’m in the league.

“So it is what it is,” the former NorthEast United and Shanghai SIPG forward added.

Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals is yet to replicate his old form at Cities ever since his acquisition in a reported $1 million deal.

The defeat leave Legon Cities at the 16th position with 23 points and will be hosted by Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium in the matchday 23 games.