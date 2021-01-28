Veteran highlife musician, Akosua Agyapong, has revealed she regrets ignoring advice from the late ex-President Jerry Rawlings which could have changed her career for good.

According to her, Mr Rawlings wanted her to organise a highlife concert annually to revive the genre and also sustain her own legacy.

However, the singer-cum-dancer said it was her plan to hold the event every five years, hence did not take the late Statesman’s advice with the seriousness it deserved.

“At my 25th anniversary, he told me to organise such shows every year because they miss the highlife songs and shows but I wanted to wait for my 30th anniversary which was to be last year,” she disclosed in an interview at Mr Rawlings’ funeral.

She noted that but for the pandemic, everything was set for the 30th anniversary which was scheduled for her birthday on November 17, 2020, at the National Theatre.

“I regret it so much because it couldn’t even come on and it was postponed to 2021. Sadly, he couldn’t enjoy the music he loved and died on November 12,” she added sadly.