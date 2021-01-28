Award-winning Nigerian musician, Patoranking and colleague, Yemi Alade, have splashed social media with hot ‘marriage’ photos.

In the photos, they were seen basking in euphoria of love and were joined together as ‘husband and wife’ in a glamorous garden ceremony.

There was a colourful display of the African culture with Patoranking wearing Agbada and Yemi in a dress with beads.

There were few friends and loved ones at the gold and white themed ceremony to share in their joy.

They both took to their Instagram pages to share the photos coupled with sweet messages to each other.

Though the photos may be a photoshoot for an upcoming song, they have already attracted congratulatory messages from their fans and followers.

Others have also described the duo as cute together amid prayers that their ‘union’ births the next President of Nigeria.