Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister, Sibusiso Moyo, is among three top government officials being buried at the Heroes Acre in the capital, Harare after they succumbed to Covid-19.

The others are Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza and prisons chief Paradzai Willings Zimondi.

Heroes Acre is a burial ground and national monument in Harare for prominent persons in the country.

The deceased were carried in their white coffins, covered with the country’s flag as they are wheeled by men in their protective wears.

Military officials were also present to guard and march long the bodies to pay homage to their fallen leaders.

Zimbabwe is struggling to deal with the surge in Covid-19 cases since the festive season.

More than 32,000 Zimbabweans have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak began and more than 1,100 have died.

The ministry of information has tweeted photos of the ceremony