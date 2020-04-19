Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has cleared the air on reports which suggests she is not on good terms with her colleague, Tiwa Savage.

The Johnny hit maker in an instagram interactive session has explained that there is no such thing called beef between them.

According to her, there is a lot more that needs to be learnt from the singer but people are always trying to pitch them against each other.

She added they both have respect for each other and the need for people to appreciate the beauty of their differences.

The duo have always been seen as biggest music rivals to the title of Africa’s number one music queen but shock many when they performed together last year at the Flytime Music Festival.

It was the day 4 of the event tagged “Everything Savage” which was headlined by Tiwa Savage herself.

