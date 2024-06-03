Congratulations are in order for Nigerian singer Patoranking, who is celebrating a significant milestone in his career after graduating from Harvard Business School.

He shared his achievement with fans, explaining the reason behind his recent music hiatus.

Patoranking took to social media to post a photo of himself on the Harvard campus, proudly holding his certificate.

He completed a course on the business of entertainment, media, and sports, which is renowned for its comprehensive curriculum designed to equip industry professionals with advanced business skills.

In his post, Patoranking expressed gratitude to his Professor, Anita Elberse, an expert in the field, for her mentorship and guidance throughout the program.

He acknowledged that, the knowledge and skills he gained during his time at Harvard will be invaluable as he continues to navigate and expand his career in the entertainment industry.

As part of this year’s graduating class, Patoranking joins an esteemed group of alumni from one of the world’s most prestigious business schools.

Fans and fellow musicians have flooded his social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating his accomplishment and eagerly anticipating his next move in the industry.