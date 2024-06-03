The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced six months free dialysis sessions for kidney patients below 18 and those above 60 years.

The move according to the Authority forms part of its 20th anniversary celebration, starting from June to December 2024.

This initiative follows the approval of GH₵2 million by Parliament to assist patients requiring dialysis in various parts of the country.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, of NHIA, Dr Da-Costa Aboagye explained the cost of dialysis for patients upon verification is projected to be GH¢329,952 per month and by the end of December 2024, the cumu­lative cost could be approximately GH¢2.3 million.

“The cost of dialysis for this treatment category is projected to be GH¢144,354 per month and by the end of December 2024, the cumulative cost is estimated to be approximately GH¢1.01 million,” the statement added.

Also, patients from Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital and Tamale Teaching Hospital except Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) would also receive some form of subsidy for two dialysis sessions per month at GH¢982.00, which translate GH¢491 per session.

This is due to a philan­thropic gesture of GH¢380.00 being offered to such patients to address equity across all facilities.

