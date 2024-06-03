The Paramount Chief of the Gwira Traditional Area, Awulae Agama Tuagyan II has expressed his stance on the mining activities set to commence in the Draw Forest Reserve by BetterLand Ghana Limited.

The mining company has been granted a license lease by the government to extract gold in the area.

Awulae Tuagyan II clarified that he harbours no resentment towards BetterLand Ghana Limited or their operations. “It is the government’s own forest reserve, and the government has the sole responsibility of giving it out. The government has the responsibility of ensuring that gold is extracted in commercial quantities. If they believe that a recognised mining company with the appropriate documents should mine the gold, I don’t have any problem with that,”he stated.

He highlighted the potential benefits of the mining project, noting that it could provide employment opportunities for locals and contribute to the overall development of the area. Additionally, the project is expected to generate significant revenue for Ghana, aiding in the country’s development.

However, Awulae Tuagyan II emphasised the importance of the company adhering to the terms of their license and conducting their activities responsibly. “If the company comes and they do not do the right thing, I will be on them. I will inform the government to revoke their license,”he warned.

The Omanhene stressed that the license granted is for large-scale mining, and any deviation from this, particularly engaging in illegal mining, would prompt him to take action.

The Omanhene’s remarks underline a balanced approach, welcoming economic development while insisting on regulatory compliance and environmental stewardship by BetterLand Ghana Limited.

Additionally, the Omanhene condemned any threats against the company or local chiefs, stressing the importance of peaceful cooperation. He pointed to the successful development of other mining towns like Tarkwa and Obuasi as examples he hopes Gwira can emulate. “We need to look at other towns which have benefited from mining with good infrastructure development. I want Gwira land to witness similar developments,”he stated.

Awulae Tuagyan II called on the people of Gwira and Nzema East to unite in support of the project, ensuring that the community fully benefits from the mining activities as has been seen in other parts of the Western region.

