Ghanaian singer King Promise, who took home three awards over the weekend at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), has finally congratulated Stonebwoy for winning Artiste of the Year including other six awards.

Earlier, King Promise was apt and poised, and was captured in some interviews that he would be surprised if he hadn’t won.

His campaign intensified with many rooting for him, including Efia Odo and some celebrities, but it all proved futile as Stonebwoy’s work in the past calendar was rather recognized.

Regardless, King Promise has reached out to congratulated Stonebwoy for beating him to it. He took to X, formerly Twitter, to extend his kind gesture.

Some industry players and music fans alike have lauded him for the move, on the digital platform.

Interestingly, in another tweet, King Promise thanked his fans for the ultimate support, asking them to gear up for his new album, True to Self, in two weeks time.

