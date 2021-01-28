The Kenyasi Police Division in the Asutifi North District of Ahafo Region has cautioned rickshaw (Pragya) operators to comply with Covid-19 safety protocols.

During an engagement with some 95 rickshaw operators at Kenyasi, Chief Inspector Akowuah Sankara, said the operators are entitled to take just two passengers instead of three.

This direction, according to him, will help observe social distancing, one of many Covid-19 safety protocols.

Chief Inspector Sankara said due to difficulty in accessing news on Covid-19, the police found it urgent to have an interaction with the rickshaw operators.

He said any operator caught flouting the safety protocols would be dealt with according to sanctions as prescribed by the law.

“Any rickshaw operator we sight not wearing facemask will be arrested. If you allow a passenger without facemask to sit in the vehicle, we will arrest you,” he said.

Meanwhile, some rickshaw operators, who spoke to Adom News, said they will comply with the directives given by the police although it may not be in their favour.

“Should there be a lockdown, we will not be able to operate and be able to take care of our families so we will observe the safety protocols,” they added.

According to them, they will serve as watchdogs and form a taskforce to report colleagues who flout the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The Ghana Health Service, in its report, says Ghana has seen a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases recorded.

According to the report, all 16 regions in the country have registered active Covid-19 cases.