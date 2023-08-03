Social media users have gone agog over a video of gospel musician, Diana Hamilton and her five adorable sisters singing and dancing.

It was a moment of love and joy as the adorable women came together to celebrate a decade of their father, Apostle F.E. Antwi’s death.

Clad in matching white outfits, the sisters joyfully sang Diana’s Say Amen song and danced their hearts out to the glory of God and the amusement of social media users.

Aside from the bond and the melodious voices, another thing that captured the hearts and attention of Ghanaians is their striking resemblance.

The musician took to her Instagram page to share the video from the memorable event.

ALSO READ:

Watch the video below: