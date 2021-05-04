A young Nigerian man has been arrested after he was caught with a freshly severed human head and a hand in a bag.

The 24-year-old, identified as Kehinde John Moses, was arrested along Ajase-Ipo Road during stop and search duty.

The Commissioner of police in the state, Mohammed Bagega, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday.

Mr Bagega revealed that the suspect was arrested by a team of ‘Operation Harmony’ in a commercial bus.

While searching the vehicle, and the bag, one man, who is alleged to be a companion to suspect Moses, took to his heels, prompting police of foul play.

According to him, the bag was searched and a freshly severed head and hands of a boy were discovered.

The Cop said that the suspect confessed to have killed the victim identified as Muhammed, with his accomplice for ritual purposes.

He further revealed that the suspect had taken a team of investigators to where the body was dumped.