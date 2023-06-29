A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has congratulated Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson following his re-election in the bye-election.

In his view, the outcome of the election is an attestation that democracy is working in the country.

“Democracy, indeed, works in Ghana. Congratulations to the National Democratic Congress! Last May, the ruling New Patriotic Party won and retained the Kumawu parliamentary seat in a bye-election necessitated by the death of the MP. Congratulations to the NPP! Yesterday, the NDC won and retained the Assin North seat, necessitated by a court decision,” the tweet read.

He highlighted the voter turnout and improved performance of both parties in their respective bye-election victories compared to the 2020 parliamentary contests.

He emphasized the bye-election shows the preparedness of both parties going into the 2024 general election.

“Both bye-elections registered very high voter turnouts. Both parties performed better in their respective bye-election victories than they did in the 2020 parliamentary contests there.

“NPP won the 2023 Kumawu by-election with a much bigger margin than they did in the 2020 parliamentary race there. NDC also did much better yesterday in Assin North than in 2020. This shows the strengths and readiness of both parties as we approach Dec 2024.

“The campaigns were of very high intensity, but the tensions were manageable and managed. I see 2024 being very competitive,” he added.

Below is Gabby’s tweet: