Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Nana Adjoa Hackman on her birthday.
With captivating pictures of his wife, Mr. Otchere-Darko expressed his profound admiration and gratitude for her steadfast support and love.
He appreciated her for dedication both at home and at work.
“Happy birthday to a very special human being who has loved, guarded, guided, groomed and increased me for the greater part of my adult life, Nana Adjoa Hackman, my extraordinary Managing Partner, both at home and work! Forever loved!,” he wrote.
The post garnered attention and well-wishes from friends, family, and followers, who joined in celebrating Nana Adjoa Hackman’s special day.
See the post below:
