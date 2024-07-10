The assembly mem­ber and five others, who allegedly tied a 60-year-old man to a tree and set him on fire till he died, have been arrested by the Ahanta West Municipal Police Command, in the Western Region.

The victim, identified as Isaac Ansah, was burnt alive at Achon­wa last Thursday, over the suspi­cion of submitting names of 14 residents to a chief priest (name unknown) for rituals and sacrifice.

In what could be described as a trial by ordeal, a mob, including the suspects, tied the victim, a farmer, also known as Joe Joe to a tree at the Achonwa Palace, and, later set him on fire.

The police confirmed to the Ghanaian Times that the suspects, including the Caretaker Chief of Achonwa, Nana Ojundi, and the assembly member, Godfred Cudjoe, were in custody to assist in their investigations.

Meanwhile, the body of Ansah has been deposited at the Dr Mensah Mortuary at Apowa, awaiting autopsy.

Narrating the incident, a neph­ew of the deceased, Frank Eshun, recalled that the incident happened at about 6.30 pm on Thursday, at the Achonwa Palace.

He told the Ghanaian Times that some members of the commu­nity went to Dixcove, close to Achonwa, escorted Mr Ansah to the Palace of Nana Ojundi, and asked him (Mr Ansah) about a list of persons he sent to a chief priest to kill them.

The nephew said the chief priest, confirmed that Ansah submitted a list of names of some people to him (chief priest).

Mr Eshun said Ansah and the chief priest were each fined GH¢10,000, but Ansah could not pay his fine.

The nephew claimed, that two years ago, the chief and elders ostracised Ansah for similar spiritual matters and he had to re­locate to Dixcove, a fishing commu­nity nearby.

Mr Eshun said “The youth seized Mr Ansah, bound him, pelted him with stones, and set him ablaze, using car tyres doused with petrol on the street of Achonwa.

“The family members want the state to enforce the law so that culprits are dealt with in accor­dance with the law. We are indeed, anguished by the loss of our beloved uncle and deeply troubled by the sight of animals scavenging on his remains.”

“We call on police to expedite action on the matter to ensure jus­tice is done. Amidst our grief, the family hopes for a peaceful final resting place for our loved one.”

MORE: