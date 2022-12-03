The 2022 Fifa World Cup has entered the last 16 stage with some big countries missing out.
Germany, Belgium, Ghana, and host Qatar all failed to progress from the group phase of the tournament.
The games kick off today at the various stadia.
- Below are the full fixtures:
Saturday, December 3
- Netherlands vs USA
- Argentina vs Australia
Sunday, December 4
- France vs Poland
- England vs Senegal
Monday, December 5
- Japan vs Croatia
- Brazil vs South Korea
Tuesday, December 6
- Morocco vs Spain
- Portugal vs Switzerland