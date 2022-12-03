The 2022 Fifa World Cup has entered the last 16 stage with some big countries missing out.

Germany, Belgium, Ghana, and host Qatar all failed to progress from the group phase of the tournament.

The games kick off today at the various stadia.

  • Below are the full fixtures:

Saturday, December 3

  • Netherlands vs USA
  • Argentina vs Australia

Sunday, December 4

  • France vs Poland
  • England vs Senegal

Monday, December 5

  • Japan vs Croatia 
  • Brazil vs South Korea

Tuesday, December 6 

  • Morocco vs Spain 
  • Portugal vs Switzerland




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR