The 2022 Fifa World Cup has entered the last 16 stage with some big countries missing out.

Germany, Belgium, Ghana, and host Qatar all failed to progress from the group phase of the tournament.

The games kick off today at the various stadia.

Below are the full fixtures:

Saturday, December 3

Netherlands vs USA

Argentina vs Australia

Sunday, December 4

France vs Poland

England vs Senegal

Monday, December 5

Japan vs Croatia

Brazil vs South Korea

Tuesday, December 6